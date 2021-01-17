JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City woman has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened several days ago.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 21-year-old Tityana Coppage has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The fatal shooting happened near the 500 block of Belton Blvd. on Jan 13 and led to the death of Keith Lars.
According to court records, police found Lars in the back of a grey Toyota near Virginia Avenue and Admiral Boulevard.
Police determined that the shooting itself happened off Benton, however, and found 23 shell casings of two different kinds there.
Coppage told police that she knew Lars would be there, met him there and followed him.
Lars pulled out a gun and started firing at another vehicle, then she fired from her vehicle and shot him.
Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.
