LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a teenager dead over the weekend.

According to Chief Patrick Kitchens with the Leavenworth Police Department, Amber Alexander of Parkville has been charged with:

  • Second-degree murder, or in the alternative, DUI manslaughter
    Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson notes separately: "Under this first count, a jury has the option of convicting Ms. Alexander of either count or neither."
  • Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death
  • Tampering with evidence

A date for a court appearance has not been set yet.

According to our previous coverage, the hit-and-run happened Saturday morning in the area of N. 4th Street and Kickapoo Street.

The police say a 16-year-old girl named Miranda Lynch was riding her bike north on 4th Street when she was hit by a silver Subaru Outback, which left the scene. 

Later, the police department said they had arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with the fatal crash and that charges were pending. 

