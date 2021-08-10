LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a teenager dead over the weekend.
According to Chief Patrick Kitchens with the Leavenworth Police Department, Amber Alexander of Parkville has been charged with:
- Second-degree murder, or in the alternative, DUI manslaughter
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson notes separately: "Under this first count, a jury has the option of convicting Ms. Alexander of either count or neither."
- Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death
- Tampering with evidence
KCTV5 News has requested Alexander's mugshot.
A date for a court appearance has not been set yet.
According to our previous coverage, the hit-and-run happened Saturday morning in the area of N. 4th Street and Kickapoo Street.
The police say a 16-year-old girl named Miranda Lynch was riding her bike north on 4th Street when she was hit by a silver Subaru Outback, which left the scene.
Later, the police department said they had arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with the fatal crash and that charges were pending.
