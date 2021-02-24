RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A woman is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened overnight in Raytown.
Daizhane Redmond, who is 24 years old, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, officers went to the 9100 block of 87th St. for a call about an armed disturbance just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 24.
The victim, Michael T. Wright, had called police ad told them that his girlfriend had a gun and said, "She's trying to kill me."
Redmond, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting occurred.
She told police that she shot Wright after he moved toward her inside the apartment.
She told detectives that he told her not to shoot, but she fired one shot and he fell to the floor. He then said, "I'm dead. I'm dead."
Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000.
