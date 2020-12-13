SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Smithville on Thursday night and ultimately left a man dead.
According to the police department, 47-year-old Lori A. Ackerman has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
On Thursday at 10:10 p.m., officers had responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Tipperary St.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital.
That man, identified as Shannon Tate, died on Friday.
Ackerman is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
