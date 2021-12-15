JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 65-year-old woman has been charged after a 10-month-old was allegedly abused at a daycare in Kansas City.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 65-year-old Cheryl Tate of Kansas has been charged with nine counts of felony of abuse or neglect of a child.
According to court records, the mother of a 10-month-old boy said that a caretaker at a daycare center downtown had harmed her child.
Investigators with the Missouri Children's Division started to investigate. KCPD detectives saw bruising on his back, as well as other injuries.
Surveillance video caught Tate pushing on the baby's head, slamming him down, slapping him, and dropping him.
Tate told police that she had been working there for three weeks and hadn't worried that she was injuring the baby.
The case remains under investigation, according to the prosecutor's office.
Prosecutors have requested a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.