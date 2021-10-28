KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A woman is facing numerous charges in connection with the crime spree that happened primarily in KCK on Wednesday.
According to the Wyandotte County Prosecutor's Office, 22-year-old Alyssa Leanne Arreola has been charged with:
- Second-degree murder
- Attempted first-degree murder or, in the alternative, aggravated battery
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated burglary
- Burglary (two counts)
- Theft of a firearm (three counts)
- Theft (two counts)
The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office in Missouri has also charged Arreola with third-degree assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
All these charges have been filed in connection with a series of incidents that happened on Oct. 27, where one car was stolen from the Legends shopping area, a man was killed, and a woman was stabbed.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Person of interest in custody after homicide and violent string of crimes in KCK
Today, that woman who was stabbed remains in the hospital.
Arreola was apprehended in Kansas City, Missouri, later on Wednesday.
She was an Independence, Missouri, resident.
