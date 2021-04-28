KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A woman is facing charges after reportedly brandishing a gun in a school drop-off line in Kansas City, Kansas on April 13.
According to charging documents from the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office, Brittany Marie Lester has been charged with aggravated assault and making a criminal threat. Both are felonies.
These charges were filed in connection with an incident that happened earlier this month outside Junction Elementary School in the Turner School District.
At the time, KCK police said the suspect (now known to be Lester) had dropped a student off and cut someone off because she was in a hurry.
A school bus was in the area at the time and Lester stopped her vehicle when the bus stopped.
At that time, the person who was cut off got out of their vehicle and approached Lester in an effort to tell her that her actions were dangerous.
Lester then reportedly displayed a firearm.
The other person retreated and Lester proceeded to leave the scene.
KCK police were able to find her at a later time and she was taken into custody. Now, she is facing charges.
Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. We are working to obtain Lester's mugshot.
