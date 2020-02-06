KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time, a woman attacked by a tiger at the Topeka Zoo is speaking out about the terrifying moments inside the cage.
On April 20th, 2019 Kristyn Hayden Ortega, a veteran zoo keeper, was attacked by a 7-year-old tiger named Sanjeev.
“I’ve heard it was just a little over 2 minutes,” the veteran Zoo Keeper told KCTV5. “I just remember some of the sounds I could hear,” she continued.
Kristyn was Sanjeev’s primary handler. She accidentally left a door unlocked resulting in the two sharing the same space. To this day, she doesn’t blame the giant cat.
Chilling 911 audio captured the moment of the attack. ““911 what is your emergency?” the operator said. “We need an ambulance at the zoo. There is a keeper being attacked by a tiger. Hurry please!” the caller exclaimed. “Ooo oh my God, he just grabbed her again he grabbed her hand and her hair,” the caller said.
Sanjeev’s teeth dug into the back of Kristyn’s head.
“I had some wounds to the back of my head, little bit to the back of my neck and to my back, and then across my left bicep,” She said.
Zoo keepers managed to lure Sanjeev away. Kristyn – was rushed to a Topeka hospital where she made a miraculous recovery. But after 6 months some of her nerves never recovered.
That brought her to the University of Kansas Health.
Dr. Ryan Endress, a plastic surgeon, explained to KCTV5 that her injuries looked very similar to blunt force trauma as a result of a high-speed motorcycle crash, an ATV rollover, or a stabbing.
“She injured the nerves going out of her neck, so her arm is paralyzed except for use of her hand,” he said.
This past fall, Dr. Endress worked to fix that. He took nerves from other parts of Kristyn’s body and moved them to the muscles that were not working.
“These are very complicated diagnoses,” he explained. “It’s such a significant trauma from the jaws of the tiger. She was very close to having a lethal injury.”
Dr. Endress said University of Kansas Health is the only hospital in the region where such a surgery can be done. It’s a high-pressure operation.
“It’s all or nothing you only have one shot,” he told KCTV5. “It’s a very technically challenging surgery.”
Dr. Endress operates under a microscope with a suture so small it can’t be seen with the naked eye. Each nerve is only a couple millimeters in diameter. The goal is to get the transferred nerve cells to grow together with the severed ones. If it doesn’t work, Kristyn’s function won’t come back.
“Her brain essentially has to rewire itself, Dr. Endress said. “For instance, one of the nerves that flexes a finger is now going to be expected to flex her elbow.”
Kristyn knew the risk involved, but over the past year she gained new perspective on life and learned time is never guaranteed. “I would really like to hug my kiddo with two hands,” she said.
Dr. Endress successfully completed her surgery. She’s also returned to the Topeka zoo. Back with her team caring for Sanjeev. “They saved my life, and they saved his life.” She said. “He’s a great cat we’ve done some really cool training with him.”
