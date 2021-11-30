KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a woman was arrested shortly after hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene late Monday night in Kansas City, MO.
Police and emergency crews responded at 11:22 p.m. to Independence Avenue, west of Montgall Avenue, in reference to a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators said a Honda sedan heading west on Independence Avenue struck a 40-year-old man as he was crossing the road.
After briefly stopping, the 28-year-old woman driving the vehicle drove off, but was stopped by officers on Interstate 35 near Charlotte Street shortly afterward, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The woman was taken into custody, and police are investigating whether she was impaired at the time.
The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was most recently listed as serious but stable, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.