KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a woman was arrested shortly after hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene late Monday night in Kansas City, MO.

Police and emergency crews responded at 11:22 p.m. to Independence Avenue, west of Montgall Avenue, in reference to a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators said a Honda sedan heading west on Independence Avenue struck a 40-year-old man as he was crossing the road.

After briefly stopping, the 28-year-old woman driving the vehicle drove off, but was stopped by officers on Interstate 35 near Charlotte Street shortly afterward, according to the Kansas City Police Department. 

The woman was taken into custody, and police are investigating whether she was impaired at the time.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was most recently listed as serious but stable, according to police.

