RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV5) — A Kansas City woman is accused of flattening tires on police cars in Raytown one day after she was arrested.
Prosecutors say Eunice Fisher slashed tires on at least eight police vehicles belonging to the Raytown Police Department.
According to court documents, investigators watched the police department’s parking lot surveillance video. Officers recognized the suspect as Fisher, who has a criminal history and was arrested just the day before.
When they went to her known address, they say she was seen wearing the same clothes as seen in the surveillance video and she backed into the garage trying to get away.
Court records also state a woman called the Raytown Police Department from a blocked number to report a burglary in progress at a bank off of Blue Ridge Blvd.
She told them “you better hurry up" and then hung up.
Officers quickly discovered they couldn't drive out of the police department parking lot.
Three of the four tires on their vehicle were flat. The officer soon discovered another Raytown police officer was also stuck with flat tires.
After they investigated the burglary call and found no crime was committed, the officers went back to the police department and discovered 18 tires damaged on eight separate police vehicles.
The city will spend around $2,400 to replace the tires.
A $20,000 bond has been requested by prosecutors.
