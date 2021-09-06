INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A day of holiday fun took a frightening turn Sunday night with fights and multiple shootings.

An unknown suspect shot a total of four people at the Independence SantaCaliGon Days Festival.

Police say the shooting happened after a fight in the carnival area of the festival. Police video indicates the suspect grabbed a gun out of their bag and shot at people.

Erin Abascal, 11, was at the festival with her aunt and cousin waiting to hop on a ride when the shots rang out.

“All of the sudden, we were just about to walk in and we hear shots going,” Abascal said. “We heard it. It felt like it was going right over our heads.”

Erin’s mother didn’t know what happened until her daughter made it home. She’s been looking back on last night ever since.

“More than anything, I kept repeating to myself,” Erin’s mother Ambar Lara said. “This is why we don’t go to places like these. This is why we haven’t gone in years.”

Erin and other witnesses KCTV5 spoke with said the sights and sounds of last night’s shootings will stick with them for a while.

“We heard a lot of screams, and it was almost blood-curdling screams,” said Alex Gilkey. “People running in every direction. I didn’t even look back. I grabbed my friends and we took off.”

Like many families and couples at the festival Sunday night, Gilkey didn’t expect to walk away with the sound of gunshots ringing in their ears.

“You know, we went there to have a good time and ran for our lives,” he said. “We were truly scared.”

Vendors witnessed the chaos that followed the shots, too. Dean Andrews, who owns DREAM Prospecting in Topeka, was just about to pack up for the night when he heard the gunshots. His booth is less than a block away from the carnival where the shooting started.

"All of a sudden, it was 'pop pop pop pop,'" he said. "We heard it around the corner here. Everyone came screaming and running through here. People hit the ground by us."

Andrews and his family left as soon as they could.

On Monday morning, they reopened as usual. Many families seemed aware of the previous night's events. Crystal Pettit and her children decided to come enjoy a sunny day of rides all the same.

"It's a little scary," Pettit admitted, "but we have really been wanting to come."

Carol Salinas, a volunteer member of an outreach organization called Citizens on Patrol, had returned to the festival to meet and speak with young people. She had watched groups of kids running through the festival on Sunday night, sometimes fighting with each other.

"I sensed tensions rising among the young people," she said. "Bumping and shoving, that sort of thing."

Salinas left 15 minutes before the shooting.

"It's sad," she said. "They're going to have to do more to make this a secure place. This is not the place for what they did."

Andrews and his family were glad to see the last day of the festival go on as normal. He said he was thankful no one was killed.

"I'm grateful that people trust the police enough to come back out today, that people are showing up today," he said.