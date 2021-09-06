INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Some festivalgoers are calling for security improvements after they were caught in the chaos during a shooting at the SantaCaliGon Days Festival Sunday night around 11.
Police say a suspect shot four people, including three 16-year-olds and a 25-year-old. All four were treated and released from local hospitals. Because of safety concerns, we are not sharing the identity of a woman who spoke to KCTV5 News about the shooting.
She was at the carnival with her 8-year-old son and his friend. The mother says she gave her son and his friend their last tickets to ride their final ride Sunday night. She says as soon as the small rollercoaster started, she heard gunshots.
“The shots just started going off and people started running,’ she said.
The mother says she fought through the panicked crowd to reach her son and his friend.
“They came running. They had to jump off the rollercoaster while it was still going,” she said. “I finally got to them. I grabbed them and we ran down the stairs. We kind of ducked right there by the stairs.”
Even with Independence police officers patrolling several city blocks sectioned off for the carnival area, officers say a fight between two people ended with a suspect pulling a gun out of a backpack and firing.
“I was like, ‘OK guys, let's just stay right here.’ They are crying and there's a group of boys with us and there's a guy lying down next to me and he's like, ‘I got shot,'” the woman said.
She says the man next to her was shot in the foot.
The mother says it was terrifying not knowing if the suspect was still nearby as she helped her son and his friend get out of the area safely.
“That bullet can hit anybody. My kids literally saw the flashes of the gun,” she said. “These are innocent little kids that just wanted to go and have fun.”
Independence police say they are working with SantaCaliGon Days Festival stakeholders and organizers to discuss possible security improvements for next year’s event. Some proposed changes would require city council approval.
“We’ve talked about maybe a curfew, similar to what is in place at Independence Center, specifically for the festival area,” Independence Police Department Public Information Officer Jack Taylor said.
Taylor said they are also discussing the possibility of controlled access through a main gate to the carnival area.
“I’m very thankful that we didn't get hurt, but the kids were traumatized,” the mother said. “They were shaking. They were crying. They wanted me to go find a police officer to take us back to our car because they were so afraid.”
Police are still searching for the suspect. They are asking witnesses with information to come forward. Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
