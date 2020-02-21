KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man who led police on a high-speed chase that ended with innocent people being badly hurt is now facing charges of resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
Miguel Ayala crashed into a car stopped at a red light intersection of 47th and Raytown Road. Now, a woman and 3-year-old child are still in the hospital.
One witness who saw the chase and crash on Wednesday night said the man’s charges don’t match what happened there. “Attempted murder is what I think it is, because it could have killed them,” said Samson Barbee. “It could have been me. That should have been me who got into that accident.”
Barbee said he was in the same lane as the woman and child who were injured in the crash, but decided to change lanes.
“God always looking over me,” he said. “I know I got my blessings.”
KCTV5 News talked to the mother of Ayala’s children, Galina Nazarenko, on Thursday. She said the two were fighting when things took a turn, but she didn’t see anything coming.
“Mental health awareness is really important and I don’t think we take it seriously enough, but things like this are the result of that,” Nazarenko said.
The probable cause statement said Ayala had a blood alcohol content of .347. Five hours later it was still at .208.
Ayala told police: “I was so drunk I don’t remember, and I would just be lying to you about what happened and why it happened. I don’t know.”
“I just stay looking around now,” Barbee said. “I don’t drive normal no more. I got to look everywhere.”
Barbee said that although he’s still shaken from the accident, he is more concerned about the woman and 3-year-old injured in the crash.
We reached out to police on Friday to get another update on the mother and child injured in this crash. They said they did not have another update for us.
