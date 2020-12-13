KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — It took just 49 games, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has defeated every other team in the AFC.
Denver was the first team a Mahomes' Chiefs team defeated and Miami was the final team.
The mark includes postseason games.
Mahomes' record as a starting quarterback is now 40-9.
The Chiefs are 21-1 in their past 22 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.