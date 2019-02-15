OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The ice storm that came through weeks ago, leaving cities caked in layers of ice and snow and weighed down trees, is still having lasting effects in most areas.
Many have piles of debris are still laying at the edge of their properties.
If you live in Overland Park, don’t expect the city to come and pick the debris up. That’s because the city doesn’t budget for storm debris pick up.
Instead, they hosted a storm debris drop off site over the course of a couple weeks. If you missed it, it’s now up to you to take care of it.
But every city is different as far as this policy goes.
If you’re in Wyandotte County, and Kansas City, KS, the city is still allowing storm debris drop off at their government’s recycling center on Saturdays and Sundays.
Kansas City, MO, is currently conducting a special pick up where they’re going around and picking up everyone’s storm debris. And though, the call-in period for that has already ended, they’re still making their rounds.
For Roeland Park, the city is still picking up limbs across the city. They ask that people have their debris places parallel to the curb and ensure the limbs are no longer than 8 feet.
The city of Mission believes they’ll have most if not all limbs collected by the end of this week.
This weekend is President’s Day weekend, so some city services may be closed.
