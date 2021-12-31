KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City metro's Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service, as the area braces for multiple inches of snow expected to come in on Saturday.
The winter weather will be preceded by warm temperatures in the 50s Friday, before dropping Friday night into early Saturday ahead of the snow.
"Even if you're traveling to go see some friends or family in a small gathering today, your way home after midnight should be fine," said StormTrack5's Bill Hurrelbrink. "But as long as you get home before about 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning, I think that's when this next winter system is really going to get going."
Depending on where you are in the metro, you could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow this Saturday, followed by arctic air moving in and giving us temps near 0 to begin Sunday morning.
The snow won't stay long, though, as temperatures are expected to be right back up into the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.
Stay with KCTV5 News for full coverage of the oncoming winter weather from the StormTrack5 Weather Team and our news team.
Please watch the video above for a full breakdown of what to expect.
