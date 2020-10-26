FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - There are some changes and adjustments to the Winter Weather Advisory as we head into Monday night.
The National Weather Service has dropped counties along and north of highway 36 from the advisory. But because there is still a chance for light snow or freezing drizzle and the possibility of wet pavements refreezing overnight, the NWS has extended the winter weather advisory for counties near and along Interstate 70 in Kansas and Missouri until 7 AM Tuesday.
As we said Sunday night, this wasn't going to be a whopper of a storm. It was more of a nuisance but it was our first taste of winter as we head toward the colder days of the year. Snowfall totals have been in the range of 1 to 3 inches across the area. Below are some snowfall totals we've received as 5 PM Monday.
As expected, a few bridges and overpasses got icy and a few wrecks and slide offs were reported during the morning commute.
This was the third consecutive year snow was reported in October in Kansas City, something we’ve never seen before. The storm was caused by a large and lumbering storm in the desert southwest that is sending a stream of moisture aloft, northward into the central plains.
You can see the set up below. At the same time the moisture was streaming overhead, a thin layer of cold air oozed in, next to the surface, dropping the temperature below freezing and creating a band of snow across most of western Missouri and eastern Kansas.
Light snow is expected to continue this evening. Some rain may mix in counties south of Kansas City. We might see up to an additional inch of snow before it tapers early Tuesday morning. A light glaze of ice is possible and black ice is also possible across the entire area overnight because of the wet streets and temperatures below freezing all night long.
If you have travel plans toward Oklahoma City Monday night, you are discouraged to postpone those plans. Currently most of western Oklahoma is under an ice storm warning until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Up to an inch of ice will make travel treacherous and poses a threat for massive power outages across that region.
The Oklahoma ice storm is caused by the same storm that brought us our first snow of the season. Except, Oklahoma is getting the cold air and a lot more moisture. The rain is falling and freezing on streets and powerlines. The large storm appears to cut off from the main jet stream by mid-week. It will slowly migrate eastward bringing a steady area of rain into Kansas City beginning Wednesday late afternoon and continuing through the day Thursday. Some of this rain will be heavy and will melt any snow that’s still left on the ground.
The first snow and Winter Weather Advisory of the season might not be welcomed, but the lakes, streams and ponds needed the moisture. There are sure to be more wintry days to come over the next few months. But here’s good news, this weekend our highs will be near 60 once again. We’ll probably quickly forget this first taste of winter. Maybe.
