KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Snow began falling on the Kansas City metro late Tuesday night and continues this Wednesday morning.
KCTV5 meteorologists say to expect widespread snow to continue for the metro throughout the morning and into the afternoon, with another later wave hitting Wednesday evening mostly in the southeast metro.
Almost 200 local school districts have called off for Wednesday, and may do the same Thursday. About 20 flights were canceled at Kansas City International Airport as of Wednesday morning.
Roads are slick in some spots, with I-49 southbound at Belton seeing crashes that had temporarily shut down southbound lanes. Also, eastbound I-70 at Grain Valley was shut down for about three hours because of crashes involving multiple semi trucks. Read more about that incident here.
With Erin in the Weather Center, Bill in the Mobile Storm Tracker, Morgan and Taylor in the field and Joe and Gina on the Desk, we've got you covered on full coverage Wednesday morning of this winter storm:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.