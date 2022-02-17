KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Snow is falling heavily in the Kansas City metro Thursday morning, and meteorologists say it's not likely to end soon.
Freezing rain overnight changed to snow shortly after 4 a.m., leaving slick roads across the area. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate as the day goes along, seeing up to 0.2 inches of accumulating ice, according to KCTV5 meteorologists.
We should see snow through the afternoon, but that snowfall gives way to single-digit temperatures Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Over 160 local schools and school districts called off school in some form for Thursday morning. Several flights were canceled Thursday morning at KCI, and there were just a few spots of power outages, affecting 834 customers at its peak.
We have:
- Alena Lee and Erin Little in-studio with your latest forecast tracking of this winter storm.
- Bill Hurrelbrink out in the Mobile Storm Tracker, staying safe while giving you the latest road conditions.
- Kelli Taylor at the monitor to give you the latest on KCI delays and power outages
- Taylor Johnson and Morgan Mobley live with what conditions are like on the ground.
