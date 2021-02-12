FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Let's face it, your vehicle does not typically work as well in subzero temperatures. While Kansas City is dealing with arctic air, we have the following advice from master auto mechanic Robert Sokol to keep you moving.
When it comes to washer fluid, you need to be sure you are using the mixture made for low temperatures. Typically this is orange.
"They have got the blue and the orange. The blue is this is the summer formula. It's only good till 32 degrees above zero, which is not going to be any good. As soon as you put this in your car it's going to freeze, it's going to crack your container that the washer fluid held it, it's not going to come out on your windshield, and you're going to be in trouble when it when a big truck comes by and slushes you. On the other hand, this is good to help minus 25 degrees, which is good for is this freeze we're having now. Make sure you put this in there and make sure you're running through a little bit to make sure it goes through your lines. So, it's ready when you need it," said Robert Sokol.
Sokol also explains what may be going on if you see an exclamation point on your dashboard.
"When the tire gets cold, for every ten degrees, it loses 2 percent of its air pressure. So, if you filled your tire up on a 70 degree day and now it's zero degrees, you can lose like 15 to 20 pounds of air in your tires," explained Sokol, who said you will need to inflate your tires. Typically the air pressure amount is listed on the inside part of your door.
You may be wondering what happens if your car battery dies in this cold weather. Sokol has some advice for car batteries that are more than four years old.
"My philosophy on batteries is replace them every four years on my terms, instead of waiting. In the fifth or the sixth year you are waiting for it to die, and you're stranded somewhere. I much prefer to go to Sam's Club Costco, any auto parts store or Walmart and buy a replacement battery when I have time. Then I'm not rushed and get a battery put in, instead of waiting for the coldest day of the year when my battery is gonna' die. Every four years just make a note, replace your battery," said Sokol.
You can also take your car into an automotive store to have the battery tested to make sure it still works. It's also recommended to keep jumper cables in your trunk.
