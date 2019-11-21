bb gun at shawnee mission nw
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Several windows were shattered at the Shawnee Mission Northwest high school when someone shot at them with a BB gun overnight. 

The school sent an email to parents "in response to several inquiries we have received." 

They said the incident happened at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and that the shattered windows were located within their auxiliary gym entrance. 

"This appears to be a simple act of vandalism, and no individuals entered the school," they said. 

The school is collaborating with the Shawnee police to conduct a full investigation. 

School was in session like normal on Thursday. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the school. 

