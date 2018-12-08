FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'Mary Queen of Scots.'
Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link.
Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Seventy-five winners and a guest will download their passes, while supplies last.
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS explores the turbulent life of Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne alongside her cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), who rules as England’s Queen. Rivals in power and in love, and female monarchs in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history.
Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/kowhF53458.
The Screening Info:
Glenwood Arts
Overland Park, KS
Date: 12/13/2018
Time: 7 p.m.
Release date: Opens in theaters on Dec. 21
Rating: R
