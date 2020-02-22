FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'Emma.'
Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link.
Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fifty winners and a guest will download their passes, while supplies last.
Summary:
Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.
Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/hvVsL28972.
The Screening Info:
Glenwood Arts
Overland Park, KS
Date: 2/24/2020
Time: 7 p.m.
Social Media: #Emma
Release date: Opens in theaters on March 6
Rating: PG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.