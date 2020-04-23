LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials are William Jewel College announced plans to re-open the Liberty campus for fall classes this August.

In-person classes are now scheduled to resume on August 26. According to school president Elizabeth MacLeod Walls, the college is working with officials in Liberty and at the Clay County Health Department to make sure students are safe.

“We are committed to our plan to provide students a safe living and learning experience on campus for the fall semester,” she said in a release.

Officials at William Jewell said they have partnered with Kansas City-based biorisk company MRIGlobal to review safety practices and train faculty, staff and students on the protocols to follow. MRIGlobal will also provide biological cleanup if needed in the case of a new positive COVID-19 case on campus.

The school is also working with Liberty Hospital to provide access to care for students, who can also utilize the campus health center. Students will also be able to request private resident hall rooms at no additional costs.

“Our size and expert partnerships allow us to pivot quickly as health protocols change,” MacLeod Walls said. “We will be ready to welcome our students the moment it is deemed appropriate to re-open the campus.

Earlier this week, the University of Missouri-Columbia announced its plans to resume in-person coursework for the fall semester, while Wichita State University said they have set a tentative goal to re-open the campus beginning in phases starting May 26.