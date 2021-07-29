KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City’s mask mandate begins Monday August 4, while Kansans wait to hear what Wyandotte and Johnson County propose for masking.
Some people, like Mary Graham, are getting ahead of the mask order.
“You know if it keeps everyone safe, I’m for it,” Graham said.
Maggie Hines was out shopping on The Plaza Thursday afternoon.
She said her mask has always been at arm’s length.
“I just always wear it,” Hines said.
Some restaurants can’t help but feel like they’re on the chopping block, again.
“I feel bad for them, but that’s why I patronize them so they stay in business,” Graham said.
One Brookside restaurant owner said he’s afraid some people are going to hop the line.
“Oh no. Here we go backwards again,” said the owner of Michael Forbes Grill, Forbes Cross. “I just hope next week we don’t hear I have to have people six feet apart and shut our building down because people won’t get their shot.”
There’s still some optimism in the City of Fountains.
“People are sort of ingrained in where they like to go and what they like to do,” said Betsy Rushton. “They’ll still continue to do it whether they wear a mask or not.”
Hines agrees.
“They going to go to Kansas, Missouri, wherever it is they going to go,” she said.
Cross said a mask mandate in one or all Core-Four areas isn’t a good sign for him.
“I know it’s going to hurt business because people are going to get afraid to go out again,” Cross said.
Wyandotte County meets Thursday night to discuss masking in the county. Johnson County will tackle the masking debate later next week.
