KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It all started innocently enough with a man and woman hopping on a Bird Scooter.
Main Street in Kansas City is busy day and night. On August 8 around 10:50 p.m., a 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman rode the same Bird Scooter straight toward oncoming traffic traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near Main and 37th Street.
A nearby deputy took notice. The officer turned on his lights and told the scooter riders to stop. Instead, they took off down a sidewalk.
KCTV5 News stopped a Bird rider to get their reaction.
“These babies actually have torque. They don't have the top speed to get away from a cop,” Jonah Jones, Bird Scooter rider said. “I wouldn't even attempt that.”
According to court records, a deputy pulled his vehicle in front of the scooter riders and they crashed into the side of the patrol vehicle. The man was quickly taken into custody, but the woman took off running through fenced backyards with deputies close behind.
Near 40th and Oak, a deputy caught up with the woman. The deputy used her radio to report the woman disarmed her and shot the deputy with her own taser. A deputy shot and hit the woman suspect in her buttocks. She kept running.
It doesn’t end there. Deputies followed the suspect’s blood trail until they reached an apartment complex near 41st and Oak.
Officers followed the trail inside the building to an apartment. Once inside, they found the woman, a bloody tourniquet and drugs in plain view on a bed.
A search warrant was executed. Officers seized a handgun, more than 1,600 grams of marijuana in two large freezer bags and 26 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms along with other drug paraphernalia.
Both the man and woman were taken into custody. At last check, charges have not been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.