KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A wild night of burnouts and drag races in downtown Kansas City has left marks everywhere on the road.
It started about 10 p.m. Sunday at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard. The group responsible then left and came back and wrapped up sometime around midnight.
A person witnessing it all sent video to KCTV5 News.
This same situation just happened last week in the same general area, and we’ve even seen incidents like this shutdown highways in the past. Some people are concerned this isn’t safe.
Police say they received many calls in regards to this and say they are not looking for suspects.
No one was hurt.
KCTV5 News is still working to learn the police involvement in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.