SHAWANO, WI (AP) -- The wife of one of two Wisconsin brothers missing and presumed dead in Missouri is asking a judge to oversee the men's business.
Lisa Diemel filed petitions in Shawano County Circuit Court Tuesday asking a judge to appoint her as a special administrator for the brothers' estates, including the management of their livestock business.
Her husband, 34-year-old Nicholas Diemel, and his 24-year-old brother, Justin Diemel, haven't been heard from since July 21 when they missed their flight home after visiting northwest Missouri on a trip for the business they operate in Bonduel. Authorities say the case is a death investigation, but they have not indicated why they believe the brothers are dead.
Press-Gazette Media reports the petitions filed in Wisconsin list the brothers' date of death as July 21.
