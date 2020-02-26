WICHITA, KS (KCTV) – The Wichita police chief is now posting an apology after he suggested women who use dating apps are at least partially at fault if they’re assaulted.
Wichita’s Police Chief, Gordon Ramsay is trying to walk back some comments he made on Tuesday, regarding rape, dating apps and, “good judgement” at the Wichita City Council Workshop.
“We have been trying to educate the public on the connection between the social media platforms, the hookup platforms that are driving these numbers, so that people know that these are dangerous and that their safety is important to us. And that many of these cases they are preventable by using good judgment,” Ramsay said at the workshop.
The Wichita Eagle Newspaper editorial board called the chief’s comments victim blaming and said they were shocking and offensive.
On Wednesday afternoon, the chief posted an apology on his Facebook page.
“I read a news editorial this morning covering my presentation to the City Council yesterday. I regret my statement did not adequately reflect my true stance regarding sexual assault victims and apologize for my word choice. Let me be clear: Survivors are never responsible for sexual assault and battery.
My focus will always be helping survivors of these heinous crimes and champion proactive programs to address sexual assault and domestic violence. I appreciate any critiques that make me a better advocate and ally.”
