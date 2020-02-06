KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Anyone who stuck around after yesterday’s parade would see loads of trash along the parade route and outside Union Station.
Today, KCTV5’s Abby Dodge looked into the concern some of our viewers had that there weren’t very many trash cans near the rally.
She found that there were more than 100 additional trash cans added along the parade route. They were not solid, metal ones but were temporary cardboard trashcans.
When fans got to the rally area along Pershing, it was a different story though.
After the event, the city’s solid waste division said it picked up 25 tons of trash. That’s the same amount 25,000 homes create in a week.
The city’s solid waste manager said they didn’t put trash cans near the rally area because they didn't think they'd get used.
“People can’t get to them because there’s not a lot of room to move around, so you don’t want to have obstacles, things in people’s way,” he said. “And, of course we don’t want people standing on trash cans and falling.”
The city had people working overtime to pick up all the trash. Workers got around five hours of overtime on average. That’s equivalent to any special event the department hosts throughout the year.
