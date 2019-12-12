KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Let’s face it, talking about puberty can be awkward.
Jess Lynn McClellan is changing that. She started Giving Hope & Help.
Along with giving out free period products to women all over the world, she also speaks with young girls about their periods.
”The period surrounds embarrassment because it’s not talked about a lot” McClellan said.
She says some girls miss five to seven days of school a month because they don’t have access to things like pads and tampons.
McClellan notices that ”girls are starting their cycles very early today.”
And doctors agree.
Julie Strickland of Children’s Mercy Hospital says girls are going through puberty earlier than ever before.
Everyone is different, but Strickland says girls are starting to develop as early as 7 and 8 years old. That’s about a year shift over the past 25 years.
KCTV5 News tried to talk to several schools about how they’re approaching girls going through puberty earlier.
The problem is we either didn’t hear back or we got responses like “staff are not eager to talk about sex education, because it is a sensitive subject which tends to stir up controversy unnecessarily.”
"It’s always a challenge when a girl develops early," Strickland says, and it concerns her.
Here’s why it’s worrisome. Early puberty increases the risk of health problems later in life.
“Girls who have their period earlier have increased risks of different types of cancer particularly breast cancer and higher levels of anxiety, depression and adolescent disorders” Strickland said.
So why the shift? Doctors say it’s a few things. The biggest concern is the obesity epidemic.
There are also more endocrine disruptors – or chemicals interfering with hormones -- in the environment.
So what can you do? Strickland says do your research and make sure your kids are eating clean foods and using natural products.
Also, if your kids start to show signs of early puberty contact your healthcare provider.
