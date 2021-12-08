KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, President Biden came to Missouri to tout his new infrastructure bill.
Why Missouri? KCTV5's new Chief National Political Analyst with parent company Gray Television weighed in.
“He’s saying, 'Missouri. I'm here. I want to help you.' And then serve a nod and a wink, and probably say, 'Vote for a Democrat in 2020 for the U.S. Senate because I can do a whole lot more for you if I keep the majority in the Senate,'” Greta Van Susteren said.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is retiring. He’s served in the senate since 2011.
Van Susteren said Democrats would love to win a seat in Missouri.
“Well, I tell you what. The cynic in me would say, 'You know, Missouri is really important in 2022.' You've got Senator Blunt, who is retiring, and you've got a seat up for grabs. You've got a U.S. Senate that's 50/50 and the Democrats would love to pick up that seat. That would be huge to be seen as a pickup,” Van Susteren said.
Biden lost Missouri by around 15 points in the presidential election.
“This is a chance for him to come to Missouri and tell everybody in Missouri, you know, 'This is what I'm doing for you,'” Van Susteren said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.