MISSOURI/KANSAS (KCTV) -- A new survey from a company out of Seattle is breaking down why people in each state have refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and their results are in for Missouri and Kansas.
(NOTE: Respondents were allowed to choose multiple answers.)
The results from QuoteWizard were widely split, but a plurality of those not getting the vaccine in Missouri said they were foregoing the jab because of a concern over side effects---37 percent of respondents.
For Missouri:
- Worried about side effects - 37%
- Don't trust the vaccine itself - 32%
- Don't trust the government - 31%
- Don't believe they need it - 22%
- Waiting to see if it's safe - 20%
Those in Kansas were most concerned about the vaccine's side effects and the safety of the vaccine itself.
For Kansas:
- Worried about side effects - 51%
- Don't trust the vaccine itself - 46%
- Don't trust the government - 41%
- Waiting to see if it's safe - 31 %
- Don't believe they need it - 27%
Those saying they were hesitant to get the vaccine tended to be younger white males under the age of 40, with a high school degree or less. The full numbers and methodology can be seen here.
