LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- While the state of Kansas overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump, Johnson County voters did something they hadn't since 1916. The county swung blue.

Around 52 percent of the county cast a ballot for Joe Biden. The last Democrat to carry JOCO was Woodrow Wilson.

Does that mean Johnson County has swung blue?

Samantha Parrett, a lifelong resident, believes so.

"Johnson County is becoming a melting pot," she said. "Much more diverse."

Parrett said the Trump presidency turned many of her neighbors off of the Republican party.

"Over the last four years we've seen what's come about," Parrett said. "I just think Johnson County is ready for change."

But researchers like Patrick Miller, a KU professor, see a larger trend. Miller believes the shift may have more to do with demographic changes. Urban and suburban voters tend to lean to the left, and they're starting to outnumber rural voters in JOCO.

"It predates Donald Trump," Miller said. "Johnson county has been inching more blue since 1980."

