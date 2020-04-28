KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Keep your eyes on the sky today.
Several aircraft from Whiteman Air Force Base will be flying over the metro, saluting all frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
If you schedule that break for about 10:15 a.m., that will give you time to step outside and see the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber along with two A-10 Thunderbolt's and T-38 Talons begin to pass over various hospitals in Kansas City, Warrensburg and Sedalia.
Here is a look at their flight plan:
If you can't pull yourself away from the computer, Whiteman Air Force Base will also provide virtual coverage on their Facebook page. KCTV5 News also has plans for Chopper 5 to cover their flight around Kansas City.
An event like this does have push back from some, criticizing the cost to the American taxpayer. The Air Force responded that it's a valid concern, but the flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training for the pilots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.