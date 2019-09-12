OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A white nationalist organization is trying to spread their message in the KC metro, but law enforcement isn’t having it.
Anti-diversity posters were left on various bulletin boards at Johnson County Community College. Now, campus police are going through surveillance footage and trying to figure out who put up the posters. They said the college does not tolerate any hateful ideology.
At JCCC, diversity is celebrated.
“When we interact with many people, we get new ideas,” said Daniel Kimtai, a nursing student from Kenya.
Some posters found around campus earlier this week were promoting a different point of view, though. “Diversity divides nations,” one of them said.
A group calling themselves the American Identity Movement tweeted pictures of the images.
Campus police said the posters were in low-traffic areas and weren’t up long.
Students like Tori Roeland and Daniel Kimtai were surprised to hear about that kind of group spreading their message on campus.
“I think it’s very wrong,” Roeland said.
“Most of the people are very happy and very friendly here,” said Kimtai.
It also happened in Kansas City on the corner of 18th Street and Main.
The group tweeted photos showing a sign with Erin Langhofer’s picture. She’s the woman who was shot and killed at First Friday in August.
Alongside that sign were mugshots of people of color and another sign of white faces. The tweet called the display a memorial to remember “white Americans killed by diversity.”
“Unfortunately, I think it’s just our climate right now,” said Bruce Lampley.
Not many people saw the display. KCPD officers tore it down shortly after two men put it up last Friday.
“I don’t believe that this city tolerates that,” Joe Barron said.
KCTV5 News reached out to the group online and their leader called. He said they have dozens of members in the KC metro and about 500 nationwide. Their main goal, he said, is to keep the “historical white majority” in America.
The Kansas Citians KCTV5 spoke with on Thursday said those ideals have no place here.
“If people would open their minds and their hearts and realize that people who are different really aren’t so different inside, they wouldn’t be afraid of them,” one person said.
YouTube has actually blocked the group from using the platform, saying their videos violated their hate speech policies.
