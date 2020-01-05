FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you are wanting to donate to help Australia as they deal with the massive brush fires happening there, here are some resources:
To help families:
Donate to Australian Red Cross
Donate to Australian St. Vincent de Paul
Provide food, toiletries & household items in Australia
To help firefighters:
Donate to New South Wales Rural Fire Service in Australia
Donate to Victoria Fire Service in Australia
To help wildlife:
Help sick, injured, & orphaned native animals
