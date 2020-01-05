Australia Wildfires

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, aerial photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. Thousands of tourists fled Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. 

 Glen Morey via AP

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you are wanting to donate to help Australia as they deal with the massive brush fires happening there, here are some resources: 

To help families:

Donate to Australian Red Cross

Donate to Australian St. Vincent de Paul

Provide food, toiletries & household items in Australia

To help firefighters:

Donate to New South Wales Rural Fire Service in Australia

Donate to Victoria Fire Service in Australia

To help wildlife:

Help sick, injured, & orphaned native animals

Help WWE brush fire efforts

Help RSPCA New South Wales brush fire efforts

