KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As people across the country celebrate MLK’s legacy, Kansas City is still in the process of changing Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back to The Paseo.
Voters decided to keep The Paseo last November after the city council voted to change it.
The 189 signs won’t be switched back though until the spring. They will then go in storage until Kansas City can pick a different roadway to honor the iconic civil leader.
Public comment on the issue of where to put an Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard ends Feb. 13, but there’s already a park named after Dr. King. On Monday, people gathered there to honor him.
“I think one of the inspirations that he gave us for this day is that he led a lot of peaceful walks, and there is something about walking in a community that is very powerful. I don’t think we do very much of it anymore,” said Jill rickson, the executive director of Heartland Conservation Alliance which organized a walk in King’s honor six years in a row.
“When you come outside and when you walk together and you face a cold day together, you have some amazing conversations, and I think that’s what I really enjoy about this day is that we are out in the community,” she said.
Dozens of people gathered in 16-degree weather to walk two and a half miles in the cold to the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center.
‘We are here to engage the community in a meaningful way to have conversations about Kansas City’s racial past and how we move forward,” said Glenn North, the executive director of the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center.
Part of moving forward includes honoring leaders like King. And one way to do that is improving the park already in his namesake. The city is taking ideas on just how to do that.
“Everyone here does agree that Dr. Martin Luther King has such a legacy that we would love to be able to continue to honor him in Kansas City, but once again we’re looking for community input to look at how we can honor him appropriately,” said Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw.
Community input sessions on how to improve Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park will be held Feb. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Feb. 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center.
