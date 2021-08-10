KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, Whataburger announced that they plan to open 30 locations from Wichita to St. Joseph over the next seven years.
As expected, this will include a concentration in Kansas City.
These are in addition to the four locations that were already announced earlier this year.
Today's announcement states this expansion will happen through KMO Burger. Whataburger says it is "a new investor-led franchise group that includes Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes."
"I love Kansas City and I love Whataburger," said Mahomes. "I'm excited to help bring a gift from my first home to my second home."
“We are excited to have KMO Burger join the Whataburger team!” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger president and CEO. “Expanding to Kansas and Missouri is a win for Whataburger and our fans in America’s heartland.”
“KMO Burger is comprised of a group of investors from Texas with a deep appreciation for Whataburger,” said Phillip Rose, Chief Financial Officer of KMO Burger. “Eating there is a part of growing up in the Lone Star State.”
The first of the 30 restaurants will open 2022 at 152 N. Booth Ave. and 400 NW Barry Road.
"Whataburger will continue its corporate-owned restaurant expansion in 2022; adding a restaurant at 95th and Metcalf in Overland Park," the company noted.
Whataburger notes that the first four restaurants for 2021 are currently being constructed in Overland Park, Lee's Summit, Independence, and Blue Springs. Those are the previously announced locations you've likely heard about before. They are still expected to open this fall.
