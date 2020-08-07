KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A favorite of burger fans in the South and Southwest, as well as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is officially heading to Kansas City.

Whataburger made the announcement of the chain’s expansion plans Friday as part of the company’s 70th anniversary celebration.

Kansas City and Tennessee will be the next areas tackled by the southern staple, which is currently in 10 states from Florida to Arizona.

While there will be 15 restaurants built this year, with another 25 coming in 2021, the company is keeping the exact details of new locations in KC under wraps.

“We’re always excited to hear we have so many fans across the country, and we are looking to open restaurants in Tennessee, Kansas City and our existing markets as part of future expansion plans,” Whataburger Senior VP of Real Estate James Turcotte said. “We don’t have specific details to share about plans for any particular city at this time but will be happy to share when the time is right.”

News of a possible expansion started this summer following a report in the San Antonio Business Journal.

This expansion will also see the company start franchising restaurants for the first time in 20 years, so if a certain super-fan and Super Bowl MVP is looking for another investment to go along with the Kansas City Royals, a new burger spot may be available.