FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Whataburger restaurants coming to Blue Springs and Overland Park.

According to the Whataburger website, the restaurant is looking to hire a general manager for a Blue Springs location as well as an Overland Park location.

The website said the Blue Springs location will be at 905 Highway 7 Blue Springs, MO.

The Overland Park location will be at 8420 West 135th Street Overland Park, KS. This is the building that Salty Iguana used to occupy.

The website does not say when the locations will open.

KCTV5 News has reached out to Whataburger for a comment.