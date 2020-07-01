KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Whataburger is coming to Kansas City.
The San Antonio Business Journal reports the restaurant is expanding to the metro and Tennessee.
The fast food restaurant chain is franchising for the first time in two decades.
This is something Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has pushed for.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is using Twitter to call for a …
Now, it looks like the former Texas Tech student-athlete will get his wish.
Whataburger specializes in hamburgers and opened their first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.
There are more than 670 stores in Texas and over 150 in New Mexico, Arizona and the southern United States, of which 126 are franchised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.