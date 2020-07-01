KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Whataburger is coming to Kansas City.

The San Antonio Business Journal reports the restaurant is expanding to the metro and Tennessee.

The fast food restaurant chain is franchising for the first time in two decades.

This is something Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has pushed for.

Now, it looks like the former Texas Tech student-athlete will get his wish.

Whataburger specializes in hamburgers and opened their first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.

There are more than 670 stores in Texas and over 150 in New Mexico, Arizona and the southern United States, of which 126 are franchised.