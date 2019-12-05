KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Twitter is changing their policy on privacy, but your family snapshots at the tree could still end up anywhere.
The new agreement just dropped in your inbox, but who reads those, right? As KCTV5’s Betsy Webster shows, it is something that has been there a while and it might stress you out.
Go to Crown Center this time of year and you’ll be sure to find kids there with their parents snapping pics of them, then posting them on social media.
One parent got the email we did about Twitter. The subject was: “Updates to our terms of service and privacy policy.”
“I deleted it,” one person said. “I didn’t even read it.”
It is pretty long. We had to print it out to make sense of it. Here’s the gist: They’re adding ways you can protect privacy in terms of the data they collect, but that doesn’t cover the content you post.
Photos and video fall under “content.” That part has said for years that, by posting, you grant Twitter “a worldwide license to use, copy, modify and distribute” your content. Or, in short, “This license authorizes us to make your Content available to the rest of the world and to let others do the same. “
We checked with Anna Quinn of Lathrop Gage’s Overland Park office to be sure we read it right. She specializes in copyright law.
“That’s not specific to unlocked or locked pages,” she said. “So, even if your Twitter page is ‘locked,’ they still may be able to access this information and use it.”
One mom said that’s a little unsettling. “Their photos have been on Twitter, yes,” she said. “Not something I would want modified, duplicated, or reused other than my own personal sharing with my friends.”
Others said this is the kind of thing they’d be happy to spread worldwide. “I think she’s cute,” one person said. “I think other people probably do too.”
There’s yet to be any high-profile examples of Twitter profiting off amateur pics. It has, however, been a hot topic among some professional photographers, who have a real problem with their livelihood getting taken royalty-free.
