KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After police responded to a burglary in process call and arrested the suspects, they found an unusual resident in the kitchen cabinet.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a burglary in progress call of a residence Tuesday morning.
The suspects fled from the house, and witnesses pointed out the vacant home where they went to hide in the 2200 block of Prospect. Officers found them and arrested them.
While officers were clearing the house, they saw a chicken strut out of a cabinet. Police said the chicken had been living in the cabinets for some time.
The chicken was taken to KC Pet Project where it will stay for 10 days until it will be available for adoption.
