KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office want the court to stop a man from operating a home improvement business after 18 customers reported they were ripped off.
It is possible more conned consumers will come forward. In a KCTV5 follow up on Friday, Emily Rittman found out how the attorney general’s office is trying to get the victims’ money back.
After bad weather blows through, you’ve likely heard the warnings not to trust roofers who show up at your door. Investigators believe one business owner encouraged his employees to do that, often targeting victims like Terry Brown who were just hit by a natural disaster.
“A gal drove by and saw the damage,” Brown recalled.
She recommended he hire Christopher Meagher’s company Metro Restoration and Roofing.
“I paid for the roof out of my own pocket,” he said.
He paid a little more than $2,000 as a deposit, but the company never came back to repair his roof.
“I called enough times, then all of a sudden you call his number and the voicemail was full,” he said. “I know why. It's pretty obvious when you are dealing with skunk like him.”
So far, 18 customers who paid Metro Restoration and Roofing thousands of dollars for roof repairs that never happened have filed complaints with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
KCTV5 News tried calling the owner for comment but have not heard back.
Friday, on Brown’s birthday, he got a call from the attorney general’s office informing him Christopher Meagher has now been charged in three counties with deceptive business practices, forgery, and financial exploitation of the elderly.
“They called me out of the blue and I was tickled to death,” he said.
An investigator for the attorney general’s office also filed for an injunction that could prohibit Meagher from operating or advertising a home improvement services business and require him to pay full restitution.
“I hope they burn his tail,” Brown said. “That's what I hope.”
Because so many customers are waiting for restitution, he said he’ll expect nothing. That way he won’t be disappointed.
His advice? “Basically think everybody is a crook until they prove they are not,” Brown said.
After our report about the charges Meagher is facing aired last night, we heard from one viewer concerned Meagher may have left the state. His customers here in the metro worry he may be trying to rip off customers somewhere else.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
