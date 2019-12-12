FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Next year, millennials are expected to become the largest group looking to buy a home and will be more than half of the mortgage market.
With the new year fast approaching, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster asked experts what buyers and sellers should expect.
For years, there’s been talk of millennials wanting to live downtown but that’s changing.
Mike Frazier is the CEO at ReeceNichols, Kansas City’s largest realty firm.
“The fallacy that millennials don't want to live in a home or don't want to raise a family in a single-family home is incorrect,” he said. “It's just that we're starting out later in the process.”
He expects 2020 to bring even more demand as the largest population age hits 30, which is the key starting age for new home buyers. So, finding a starter home in 2020 will be harder than it already is.
“We have inventory shortage on the low-end of the market, so anything under $300,000 sells immediately,” he said.
A Wichita State study on inventory in KC backs that up: Homes between $150,000 and $300,000 are at the bottom in terms of supply. The most supply is for those that are $750,000 and up. That’s where prices are dropping.
There are several factors. Gen-Xers and Boomers in mid-level homes aren’t upgrading like they used to. And, starter homes snatched up by investors to rent out after the big recession haven’t sold for a profit as expected; they’re still renting them.
There is some good news ahead though. “Limited good news, probably,” Frazier said. “New construction really has rebounded.”
Here’s why it’s only sort of good news: Most of the new building is in the top-tier price range. Remember how we just said the older generations aren’t upgrading? Well, he thinks some will once new spaces come on the market.
That would mean some additional mid-level homes are available, but not enough to fully meet demand and drive down prices.
The WSU Business School forecast anticipates home values will increase by 4.9% next year. That’s less than we saw in recent years, but still room for most sellers to profit. However, their graph also suggests a drop on the horizon.
“What we've seen over the last eight, nine years is continued increases in demand and increases in price,” Frazier said. “Well, that's probably not healthy long term.”
In other words, it won’t last forever. Prices will drop eventually by 2 to 3% he says. When that happens will depend a lot on the 2020 election and what happens to interest rates after.
He thinks 2020 is safe because the treasury is typically loath to raise interest rates in a presidential election year. But in 2021, that all could change.
