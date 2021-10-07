FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Most of us have certain minimal requirements to keep our jobs. When we don’t meet those requirements, there are consequences.
What if your boss publicly admitted that you had a bad reputation, in a field where integrity matters—like the justice system?
Acting US Attorney for the state of Kansas, Duston Slinkard, was recently compelled to discuss federal prosecutor Terra Morehead.
Veracity is a common used term in the legal community to describe truthfulness, accuracy and reputability.
KCTV5 reached out directly to Slinkard’s office for comment and insight on why Terra Morehead remains employed in light of those comments.
A spokesperson simply responded, “The United States Attorney’s Office – Kansas District does not comment on personnel matters.”
KCTV5 also attempted to connect with Morehead but never heard back.
Who is Terra Morehead?
Terra Morehead has been a harsh spotlight for years.
Google her name and you’ll find little trace of her except for news articles documenting accusations from defendants and admonishments by judges.
The online Black news organization “The Root” wrote a lengthy article on her: ‘Evilest White Woman on Earth’: The Criminal Injustice of Terra Morehead.
Morehead’s behavior was openly questioned during the Lamonte McIntyre case. A key eyewitness to the murder says she realized McIntyre could not have been the killer when she went to court because he was too tall and his ears stuck out too much.
Niko Quinn claims Morehead pressured her into giving false testimony unless she went through with the identification in court. Quinn says Morehead threatened to take her kids away.
McIntyre was freed after 23 years and forgave Quinn. He hugged her moments after his release as she brushed away tears. McIntyre told her he was sorry for what she went through too.
Morehead is a federal prosecutor who has been accused numerous times by defense attorneys and clients of attempting to win and all costs.
KCTV5, lawyers and defendants have watched as Morehead became a federal prosecutor. She has been moved from the criminal division to the civil division but appears to enjoy job security despite serious concerns about her ethics and behavior.
Almost annually, there is a new concern. She’s been accused of listening in on defendant’s legal calls and not revealing important facts to defense council.
The concerns meant sentences have been reduced. Others claim she’s to blame for faulty convictions.
She remains a federal prosecutor.
An Expert Weighs In
Bennet Gershman is a nationwide expert of prosecutorial misconduct. He’s a former prosecutor and now a legal professor. He called that deposition “extraordinary.” He commented he’s never seen anything like it before.
“This prosecutor has a terrible reputation for truthfulness, has a terrible reputation for doing the right thing. I've never really seen that before, where a person in the office talking about a current employee says such things about that employee's conduct that the employees conduct is so horrendously bad, and yet, that prosecutor is still a prosecutor!” Gershman said.
Gershman says all states struggle with holding prosecutors accountable for their actions. New York is the only state with a special commission to investigate troubled prosecutors.
Prosecutors rarely lose jobs or get more than an admonishment in court.
“I think most prosecutors are people of integrity, I believe that. But there are many prosecutors, who don't try to do the right thing, their view is, people I prosecute are all criminals, and I'm going to prosecute them, I'm going to I'm going to put them in jail, no matter what it costs. I'm going to do everything I can, and I'm going to cross those lines I'm going to violate the rules, it doesn't matter,” Gershman said.
Winning at all Costs
“I’m Latysha Denise Temple. I’m 49. I’m not a drug dealer”
Latashya Temple swears she’s innocent despite a federal drug conviction.
Her case was prosecuted by Terra Morehead.
She says even before the trial, she was warned by other inmates about Morehead.
“Oh Lord, they was like, ‘she is like the devil!’” said Temple.
Temple says she was swept up in a federal drug investigation due to the boyfriend she was dating. Her trial was more about securing convictions and lengthy sentences than sorting out the truth.
She’s collected affidavits from the eyewitnesses who testified against her who now admit they lied and gave false testimony because they were pressured by Morehead.
Temple watched the Lamonte McIntyre case unfold in the news. She had hopes Morehead would be held accountable and her felony conviction would be removed. That hasn’t happened yet.
She’s aware of the deposition recently given by Morehead’s boss and just shakes her head.
“Why you allowing her? Why you keep letting her do the things she’s doing? That’s why she became such a big monster. You got to feed the monster!” said Temple.
