OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A 14-year-old was killed in Olathe and now a 14-year-old has been arrested.

Many of you may be wondering what happens next, so here’s a look at how the court system could treat a case like that.

Zavier Mendoza’s aunt says she’ll never forget his smile and dimples.

“He was a good kid,” TaNeisha Wish said. “He wasn’t a gang banger. He wasn’t a troublemaker.”

She said 14-year-old Mendoza wanted to play football at Olathe East and eventually do what many in his family never did: get his diploma.

“He’s been working hard to make sure that he doesn’t repeat that legacy,” his aunt said. “That was his thing. He was going to graduate. He was going to be something.”

His family doesn’t know who the 14-year-old arrested is. However, police said Mendoza and his killer knew each other.

They said the shooting followed a disturbance at 2:15 a.m. in front of Mendoza’s house at 125th and Constance, just off Blackbob.

Paul Morrison is a defense attorney who used to be the Johnson County District Attorney.

“The tragedy of that is you have a lot of kids that are committing really serious crimes that have no real conception of how serious these acts are,” said Morrison.

That’s the kind of thing that’s come to weigh on him.

“But,” he said, “they still have to be incapacitated, incarcerated and punished for it.”

At this point, the current district attorney has not even received the police file yet to make a charging decision. So, he said it’s too soon to comment on whether he would seek adult status when he doesn’t even know yet whether he will charge someone or, for that matter, with what.

However, Morrison said 14 is a significant age when it comes to certifying a juvenile as an adult.

“Generally speaking, if you kill someone and you’re 14 or more, it’s highly likely that you’re going to be in the adult system,” he said.

As for how and where the teen suspect got a gun, we don’t know. Despite that, even if it belonged to an adult in his home, Morrison said that “in most circumstances, it’s very difficult to hold an adult criminally accountable for something their kid does.”

Medoza’s aunt believes whoever killed her nephew is someone who’s hurting and lost. She hopes his death will send a message to all parents.

“Snatch those phones up every now and then,” she said. “See who they’re hanging with. See what’s going on. Pay attention.”