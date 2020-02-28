KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Concerns over the novel coronavirus are impacting financial markets and disrupting communities around the world.

With the multiple impacts being felt in the United States and abroad, KCTV5 News wanted to know what are local residents' biggest fears about this virus and the damage it could cause?

Speaking to shoppers Friday on the Country Club Plaza, we asked if people were concerned about finances, shortages or items like food or medicine, closures at school or work or just getting sick.

While experts say people should prepare for co-workers calling out sick and finding child care if schools close, only one person told KCTV5 News that was a worry.

Respondents also showed little concern over shortages due to supply chains being affected.

Getting sick was the top worry for most people, followed by the hit the economy is taking due to the virus.

This week has proven why those fears are most top of mind, with three more cases identified in the U.S. in the last 36 hours and a slew of record-breaking drops in the stock market.