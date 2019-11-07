KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- What was that god-awful smell in Kansas City last night? Well, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers has been sniffing around and found some answers.
Many people were probably checking their shoes last night. The smell was everywhere, and no one could seem to figure out where it came from.
It didn’t matter where you were in Kansas City Metro. We smelled it at our studios in Fairway, Kansas. One woman smelled it up in Briarcliff. Two people in northeastern KC and Independence also smelled it.
It was hard to miss.
“It was a very strong smell,” Hannah Byrne said.
“Like manure or something,” Collen Buford said. “Very off-putting.”
“We were horrified,” Abbie Kinney said.
“We walked out of work and were like, 'Oh my God,'” Joe Buechler said.
“It smelled like dog poop,” Talia Romo said.
There was something foul in the air, indeed.
“You could tell the wind was pushing it through,” Byrne said.
They smelt it, but who dealt it? Some people thought of garbage, maybe a landfill, gas from a sewer or a water treatment plant. Others blamed it on their dog.
However, it wasn't stinky cheese or anything around here. It turns out KC was downwind from something else.
“It smelled like a farm,” Byrne said.
It turns out, Byrne was spot on. The National Weather Service tweeted that the smell likely wafted in from a farm, but not one nearby. They said it traveled from as far away as Minnesota.
“I don't think that's something that should happen,” Byrne said.
The cloud of odor that settled here raised a stink in the metro.
“It's weird that it was everywhere,” Kinney said.
“Hopefully it's possible to control it in some way and keep it from spreading,” Byrne said.
The National Weather Service didn't identify a particular location or type of farm, but people all over KC were talking about the smell on social media, even as far south as Raytown.
